SecZetta Launches Complimentary Third-Party Identity Risk Maturity Assessment at HIMSS

FALL RIVER, Mass. – March 15, 2022 –SecZetta, the leading provider of third-party identity risk solutions, today announced that it was launching a complimentary Third-Party Identity Risk Maturity Assessment at HiMSS22. The use of third-party non-employees as part of everyday operations is pervasive throughout the healthcare industry and includes doctors, nurses, researchers, interns, technicians, vendors, and even non-human workers like bots, RPAs and IoT devices. Unfortunately, healthcare organizations repeatedly take the top spot as the most common targets of attacks related to third parties with 33% of all third-party breaches in 2021 targeting healthcare organizations according to the Black Kite “2022 Third-Party Breach Report”.

While the volume and diversity of third parties continues to grow, many healthcare organizations continue to struggle with automating identity processes for these populations. Oftentimes, onboarding relies predominantly on manual processes that result in over provisioned access and the creation of duplicate identities, identity lifecycle management is non-existent, and deprovisioning is an afterthought.

To help healthcare organizations better understand the risk related to their third-party populations, SecZetta has developed a complimentary third-party identity risk maturity assessment

According to the Critical Insight’s “HealthCare Breach Report, July – December 2021” report, 45 million individuals were affected by cyberattacks in healthcare in 2021 exposing a record amount of patients’ protected health information (PHI). The report identifies the establishment of a comprehensive third-party risk management program including risk ratings based upon data access, and identity proofing at the organization level as a key element in defending against cybersecurity attacks. To effectively mitigate third-party identity risk, SecZetta argues it’s not enough to evaluate risk at the organization level.

“Hospitals and other healthcare organizations can dramatically reduce their risks of breach, exploit, data privacy violations, ransomware and financial damage by placing an outsized focus on the fundamental security aspects of identity,” suggests David Pignolet, CEO and founder, SecZetta. “The maturity assessment is an excellent tool to help organizations evaluate the strength of their identity processes for third-party users and obtain actionable insights that will drive process improvements and mitigate risks.”