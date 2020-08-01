Rockwell Automation to Buy ICS Security Services Firm

Industrial control systems vendor plans to acquire Avnet Data Security, which provides penetration testing, assessments, training, and managed network and security services for the ICS sector.

In the latest move by a major industrial control systems (ICS) vendor to beef up its cybersecurity portfolio, Rockwell Automation has announced plans to purchase Israeli cybersecurity services firm Avnet Data Security.

Rockwell Automation yesterday said it has signed an agreement to buy the privately held Avnet Data Security, which provides penetration testing, assessments, training, and managed network and security services for the ICS sector. The company said cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing segments of the services side of its business.

"Avnet's combination of service delivery, training, research, and managed services will enable us to service a much larger set of customers globally while also continuing to accelerate our portfolio development in this rapidly developing market," said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president of control products and solutions at Rockwell Automation.

Financial details of the deal, which is expected to close in early 2020, were not disclosed.

