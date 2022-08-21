informa
/
Announcements
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
Event
Malicious Bots: What Enterprises Need to Know | August 30 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Supply Chain Attacks Work – And What You Can Do to Stop Them | August 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 min read
video

Mimecast: Mitigating Risk Across a Complex Threat Landscape

Garret O’Hara of Mimecast discusses how companies can bolster security of their Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments, since cloud services often add complexity.
Terry Sweeney
Contributing Editor
August 21, 2022
Dark Reading

Continuous evolution of the threat landscape increases complexity, says Garret O’Hara of Mimecast. He discusses how companies can bolster security of their Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments, since cloud services often add complexity. O’Hara also weighs in on how companies can strike a balance between sophistication and simplicity. And he closes with some tips on how security pros can foster their own human-centric security architected in the SOC.

Analytics
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Average Data Breach Costs Soar to $4.4M in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
In a Post-Macro World, Container Files Emerge as Malware-Delivery Replacement
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Don't Have a COW: Containers on Windows and Other Container-Escape Research
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Why Layer 8 Is Great
Joshua Goldfarb, Fraud Solutions Architect - EMEA and APCJ, F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports