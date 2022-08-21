Continuous evolution of the threat landscape increases complexity, says Garret O’Hara of Mimecast. He discusses how companies can bolster security of their Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments, since cloud services often add complexity. O’Hara also weighs in on how companies can strike a balance between sophistication and simplicity. And he closes with some tips on how security pros can foster their own human-centric security architected in the SOC.
Mimecast: Mitigating Risk Across a Complex Threat Landscape
Garret O’Hara of Mimecast discusses how companies can bolster security of their Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments, since cloud services often add complexity.
