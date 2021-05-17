Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Risk

5/20/2021
04:58 PM
Kelly Jackson Higgins
Connect Directly
Twitter
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Maricopa County CISO: Online Misinformation/Disinformation in 2020 Election a 'Gamechanger'

Custom playbooks played a key role in the Arizona election jurisdiction's security strategy.

RSA CONFERENCE 2021 - The CISO of Maricopa County – which is currently in the midst of a controversial and politically charged recount of the 2020 presidential election results – said the biggest security challenge in the past election year was disinformation campaigns, mostly on social media.

Lester Godsey, the top cybersecurity official for the Arizona county, said in a panel discussion here today that his county during the 2020 election cycle saw attackers attempt port scanning, DDoS attacks, and other cyber activity, but the primary threat they faced was adversaries hacking trust in the election and election systems. 

"I would say for 2020, one of our biggest challenges was around misinformation/disinformation from a social media perspective. That in itself was a gamechanger" for the county, he said.

Maricopa County created specialized playbooks for how it would respond to cyberattacks or other disruptive events in the run-up to, and during, Election Day. "On the day of the election... we utilized portions of our playbook around social media monitoring, which we reported internally and passed along to our Fusion Center here," Godsey said. 

He and his team spotted evidence of activity by an advanced persistent threat (APT) actor that the FBI also had been watching. According to Cynthia Kaiser, the FBI's section chief for cybersecurity, intelligence and federal officials saw evidence of Iranian and Russian nation-state groups waging disinformation campaigns online during the election year.

Kaiser, who spoke on the RSAC election security panel along with CISA senior cybersecurity advisor Geoff Hale, reiterated there was no evidence of threat actors seeking to hack or sabotage the actual vote counts. "We didn't see them go after the ballot box," she said. "We saw them go after our minds with an aim toward destabilizing society" by casting doubt on the election system, she said.

Maricopa County's Godsey said there "was no evidence whatsoever" of impropriety in the election, but misinformation and disinformation clouded perception for some of the integrity of the process.

He said his team will continue to "refine" their election playbooks, as well as their incident response playbooks, information gathering, and visibility, "improving the dashboard in our SIEM so we can more quickly pivot." They will also automate manual tasks, he said.

Watch the full panel, "Election Security: Lessons from the Front Lines," here.

Kelly Jackson Higgins is the Executive Editor of Dark Reading. She is an award-winning veteran technology and business journalist with more than two decades of experience in reporting and editing for various publications, including Network Computing, Secure Enterprise ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
A Startup With NSA Roots Wants Silently Disarming Cyberattacks on the Wire to Become the Norm
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  5/11/2021
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
Cybersecurity: What Is Truly Essential?
Joshua Goldfarb, Director of Product Management at F5,  5/12/2021
Commentary
3 Cybersecurity Myths to Bust
Etay Maor, Sr. Director Security Strategy at Cato Networks,  5/11/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-27209
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-20
The ECDSA operation of the micro-ecc library 1.0 is vulnerable to simple power analysis attacks which allows an adversary to extract the private ECC key.
CVE-2020-18220
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-20
Weak Encoding for Password in DoraCMS v2.1.1 and earlier allows attackers to obtain sensitive information as it does not use a random salt or IV for its AES-CBC encryption, causes password encrypted for users to be susceptible to dictionary attacks.
CVE-2021-22339
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-20
There is a denial of service vulnerability in some versions of ManageOne. In specific scenarios, due to the insufficient verification of the parameter, an attacker may craft some specific parameter. Successful exploit may cause some services abnormal.
CVE-2021-22409
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-20
There is a denial of service vulnerability in some versions of ManageOne. There is a logic error in the implementation of a function of a module. When the service pressure is heavy, there is a low probability that an exception may occur. Successful exploit may cause some services abnormal.
CVE-2021-33477
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-20
rxvt-unicode 9.22, rxvt 2.7.10, mrxvt 0.5.4, and Eterm 0.9.7 allow (potentially remote) code execution because of improper handling of certain escape sequences (ESC G Q). A response is terminated by a newline.