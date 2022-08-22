Siloed security solutions often don’t improve security or reduce risk. Sumedh Thakar, CEO of Qualys, explains how moving to a cloud-based asset management platform can simplify their strategies and improve overall security. With cybersecurity spending topping $150 billion annually, customers are looking for more improvement and better results, Thakar adds. He also addresses how to deal with network complexity in an era of cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and a personnel shortage.
1 min read
video
How Qualys Reduces Risk and Enables Tool Consolidation
Sumedh Thakar, CEO of Qualys, explains how moving to a cloud-based asset management platform can simplify their strategies and improve overall security.
Dark Reading
More Insights
Editors' Choice
Webinars
- Black Hat Spring Trainings - June 13-16 - Learn More
- Preventing Attackers from Navigating Your Enterprise Systems
- Protecting Enterprise Data from Malicious Insiders
- Cybersecurity Outlook 2022 - December 8 Virtual Event
- Beyond Patch Management: Next-Generation Approaches to Finding and Fixing Vulnerable Code
White Papers
More Insights