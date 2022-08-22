informa
/
Announcements
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
Event
Malicious Bots: What Enterprises Need to Know | August 30 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Supply Chain Attacks Work – And What You Can Do to Stop Them | August 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 min read
video

How Qualys Reduces Risk and Enables Tool Consolidation

Sumedh Thakar, CEO of Qualys, explains how moving to a cloud-based asset management platform can simplify their strategies and improve overall security.
Terry Sweeney
Contributing Editor
August 22, 2022
Dark Reading

Siloed security solutions often don’t improve security or reduce risk. Sumedh Thakar, CEO of Qualys, explains how moving to a cloud-based asset management platform can simplify their strategies and improve overall security. With cybersecurity spending topping $150 billion annually, customers are looking for more improvement and better results, Thakar adds. He also addresses how to deal with network complexity in an era of cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and a personnel shortage.

Analytics
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Average Data Breach Costs Soar to $4.4M in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
In a Post-Macro World, Container Files Emerge as Malware-Delivery Replacement
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Don't Have a COW: Containers on Windows and Other Container-Escape Research
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Why Layer 8 Is Great
Joshua Goldfarb, Fraud Solutions Architect - EMEA and APCJ, F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports