How Qualys Reduces Risk and Enables Tool Consolidation

Siloed security solutions often don’t improve security or reduce risk. Sumedh Thakar, CEO of Qualys, explains how moving to a cloud-based asset management platform can simplify their strategies and improve overall security. With cybersecurity spending topping $150 billion annually, customers are looking for more improvement and better results, Thakar adds. He also addresses how to deal with network complexity in an era of cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and a personnel shortage.