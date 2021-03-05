Dark Reading Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Cybersecurity news site begins 16th year with plans to improve site, deliver more content on cyber threats and best practices.

This week, Dark Reading marks the 15th anniversary of its launch on May 1, 2006. As we look back on the many revolutions and evolutions that have occurred in cybersecurity in years past, we are also looking forward to making the site better, and more useful to IT and security professionals in the years to come.

If you’ve been one of our readers since our early days, then you may have joined us as we explored some of the most significant breaches and vulnerabilities of the 2000s. Heartland Payment Systems, which affected retailers all of the world. The attack on Google China, which brought nation-state hacking into the open. The DNS cache poisoning vulnerability that affected all of the Internet and brought global prominence to Dan Kaminsky, the beloved researcher who passed away last week.

If you’re relatively new to cybersecurity or Dark Reading, you might still remember some of our coverage of more recent attacks and data compromises. The Yahoo breach of 2013-14, which affected more than 3 billion users and wasn’t revealed until 2016. WannaCry. NotPetya. SolarWinds.

Our news coverage, driven principally by executive editor and journalist Kelly Jackson Higgins, has also brought some of the giants of security research to the fore. Her profiles of HD Moore, Charlie Miller, David Litchfield, and many others have helped put a face to the name of ethical hacking. And our Commentary pages have been graced by many other important names, from Internet co-inventor Vint Cerf to the early blogs of Robert Hansen, then known to the industry only as RSnake.

Throughout all those stories, and many more, Dark Reading has had a single goal: to help cybersecurity professionals do their jobs. We’ve done our best to provide the most comprehensive, detailed coverage of threats and vulnerabilities, so that those who have to defend against them will be ready. And 15 years later, that’s still our goal today. We want to be the one site you rely on for the most up-to-date, in-depth, and useful information about cybersecurity threats and best practices.

To help achieve that goal, we’ve added many new features over the years, including specialized sections, webinars, all-day virtual events, e-zines, and original research. We’ve become a strong partner with our sister event, Black Hat, which provides the industry’s leading forum for new security research and disclosure. And today, we’re doing joint projects with Omdia Research, one of the industry’s fastest-growing research and consulting firms.

But we’re not stopping there. Last month, we launched an initiative to improve the look, performance, and usability of the Dark Reading site, which we hope will make the reader experience even more intuitive and helpful. In the months to come, you’ll see new page designs, new links to related content, and new connections to our research and events. It’s all part of the effort to help cybersecurity pros do their jobs.

Fifteen years. It’s been a wild ride, but a great one, as cyber researchers and defenders get better in their efforts to stop the bad guys. Do you have a memory to share? Or maybe a suggestion on something that Dark Reading could do better? Please send us an anniversary message! You can tweet us at @DarkReading, or you can write us an email at [email protected] . We’d love to hear from readers who’ve been on our site since its early days – or those who’ve just discovered us. We look forward to serving you for another 15 years!

Tim Wilson is Editor in Chief and co-founder of Dark Reading.com, UBM Tech's online community for information security professionals. He is responsible for managing the site, assigning and editing content, and writing breaking news stories. Wilson has been recognized as one ... View Full Bio

Recommended Reading: