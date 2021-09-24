Consumers Share Security Fears as Risky Behaviors Persist

Cybersecurity concerns are growing more prevalent among consumers — but not enough to prevent risky behaviors, new survey data shows.

To learn more about how people approach cybersecurity and their thoughts on data protection, consumer security firm Aura and the Harris Poll surveyed more than 2,000 US adults. They learned most (60% of) US adults "worry a lot" about data breaches and the safety of their personal information online; however, 34% have stopped paying attention to breaches because "they happen so often."

Roughly half (51%) of Americans who have experienced cybercrime have opened emails from unknown senders, and 50% have downloaded software or files from unknown origins. Nearly three-quarters of cybercrime victims have used the same password across multiple accounts.

Most (79% of) US adults acknowledge they may not be doing enough to protect their personal information online but point to obstacles that keep them from doing so: Of those who feel they can do more, 36% say it's too time-consuming and 33% don't know what they should be doing.

The study also revealed a lack of trust in institutions to hold and protect personal data: 52% trust healthcare providers, 45% trust financial institutions, 41% trust employers or schools, 30% trust streaming services, 29% trust the government, and 25% trust retailers to protect data.

Read more details here.