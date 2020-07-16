CISA Hires Security Experts to Boost COVID-19 Response

The agency brings in expertise from the private sector to improve its technical capabilities and engagement with industry partners.

The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is bringing in security experts as part of efforts to strengthen its COVID-19 response and improve private sector engagement.

Josh Corman, who will join CISA as a visiting researcher, recently served as chief security officer for PTC and director for the Cyber Statecraft Initiative at the Atlantic Council's Brent Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. He also cofounded IAmTheCavalry.org, a nonprofit focused on digital security, public safety, and protecting human life.

In his new role, Corman will advise CISA on integrated industry engagement efforts supporting COVID-19 response, provide security expertise on healthcare infrastructure, and support CISA's control systems and life safety efforts, the agency reports.

CISA has also hired Rob Arnold, who most recently was founder and CEO of cyber-risk management company Threat Sketch and brings experience in advising organizations implementing cyber-risk management practices. In his role at CISA, Arnold will focus on helping the agency understand how COVID-19 is driving shifts in cyber-risk and how the critical infrastructure sector can strengthen its defenses.

Both Corman and Arnold were hired under the CARES Act, which lets agencies hire new staff to temporarily support the response to COVID-19.

