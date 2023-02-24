informa
CISA: Beware of DDoS, Web Defacements on Anniversary of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency advises US and European nations to prepare for possible website attacks marking the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 24, 2023
Image of the Ukraine flag
Source: Peter Treanor via Alamy

The one-year anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine could spur "disruptive and defacement attacks" on US and European websites, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned this week.

CISA said cyberattackers could use Feb. 24, which marks one year since the Russian invasion began, as an opportunity to wreak havoc and upheaval amid geopolitical tensions. The agency advised organizations to prepare accordingly and double down on their cybersecurity posture, referring to CISA's Shields Up cyber-defense recommendations, and its DDoS attack guidance.

"CISA urges organizations and individuals to increase their cyber vigilance in response to this potential threat," the agency said in its advisory this week.

