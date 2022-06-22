Tanium Partners With ScreenMeet to Enable Employees to Securely Connect to Their Remote Desktops

KIRKLAND, Wash., and SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 – Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), and ScreenMeet, the only cloud-native, remote support solution that’s fully integrated with leading ITSM service providers, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver one-click ScreenMeet sessions from the Tanium platform.

Tanium will resell ScreenMeet’s software as an add-on capability to the robust Tanium XEM platform, offering 99 percent cloud reliability and a seamless remote-desktop experience that doesn’t require toggling between multiple solutions. Tanium architecture makes ScreenMeet software available on demand from every endpoint.

“ScreenMeet takes advantage of the Tanium platform to deliver an instant remote-desktop solution without adding another agent to the customer environment,” said Rob Jenks, SVP of corporate strategy at Tanium. “And because Tanium has complete control over the endpoint, ScreenMeet can be launched securely with elevated privileges, improving security and help desk time-to-resolution simultaneously.”

The integrated solution will offer customers attended (user-approved) and unattended (no user present) remote desktop capabilities. Many vendors require additional centralized infrastructure for unattended remote desktop capabilities, but the Tanium + ScreenMeet partnership enables unattended capabilities that do not need additional technology investments to work.

"The continued rise in distributed workforces makes providing efficient remote-desktop support to all endpoints critical to IT operations and security success,” said Lou Guercia, COO at ScreenMeet. "Partnering with Tanium enables us to offer seamless service and secure access anywhere for our customers.”

Joint Tanium and ScreenMeet customers can expect to see significant productivity gains in their help desk processes. Early adopters have already experienced:

A 30 percent increase in level one first‐call resolutions

Reductions in case handling time from one or more days to less than half a day

Significant operational cost reduction

A simplified experience for both the agent and the employee being supported

“Tanium and ScreenMeet have created the best remote desktop experience I’ve ever seen,” said a desktop administrator at IT and cloud solutions provider AHEAD. Existing Tanium customers can find out why by contacting their account teams to learn more and new ones can test drive the solution at https://try.tanium.com.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), leads the paradigm shift in legacy approaches to managing complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every team, endpoint, and workflow from cyber threats by integrating IT, Compliance, Security, and Risk into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium is included among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for six consecutive years. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to protect people, defend data, secure systems, and see and control every endpoint everywhere. That’s the power of certainty. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ScreenMeet

ScreenMeet was founded in 2015 by online meeting and customer support veterans to build a new generation of cloud-based, enterprise tools for customer support and IT help desk for industry-leading, globally recognized brands. For enterprises seeking to deliver exceptional person-to-person customer support experiences, ScreenMeet provides purpose-built support software that integrates with CRM and ITSM platforms made with the latest cloud technologies. For more information, please visit www.screenmeet.com.