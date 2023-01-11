SecureAuth Announces Seven New Patents for Biobehavioral Credentials for Continuous Authentication, and ID Proofing to Secure Digital Identities

IRVINE, Calif. – January 11, 2023 – SecureAuth, a leader in next-generation access management and authentication, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company seven groundbreaking methods for authenticating users’ claimed identities for frictionless user access using automated risk-based control and behavioral modeling. Capabilities derived from these patents are included SecureAuth’s ArculixTM product portfolio.

“The innovation in the Arculix platform adds a new dimension in cyber protection by delivering passwordless and continuous authentication to clients who are exhausted by the lack of efficacy in existing binary authentication systems,” said Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CTO at SecureAuth. “Enterprises that leverage Arculix’s data science approach and end-to-end passwordless continuous authentication experience a trifecta of elevated platform trust, lower friction, and insightful real-time action when detecting anomalies.”

The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11,329,998, entitled “Identification (ID) Proofing and Risk Engine Integration System and Method” on May 10, 2022. Methods disclosed in the patent include performing entity authentication through identification (ID) proofing using bio-behavior-based information which may be continuously monitored.

The USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,250,530, entitled “Method and System for Consumer Based Access Control for Identity Information” on February 15, 2022. The methods disclosed in this patent involve organizations such as the DMV or the IRS receive an identity request per set policies allowing authorization by the owner.

The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11,349,879, entitled “System and Method for Multi-Transaction Policy Orchestration with First and Second Level Derived Policies for Authentication and Authorization” on May 31, 2022. This highlights authentication policy orchestration between a user device, a client device, and a server.

The USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,321,712, entitled “System and Method for On-Demand Level of Assurance Depending on a Predetermined Authentication System” on May 3, 2022. This patent involves issuing an authorization token and based on real-time multi-factor authentication (MFA).

The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11,367,323, entitled “System and Method for Secure Pair and Unpair Processing Using a Dynamic Level of Assurance (DLOA) Score” on June 21, 2022. The patented technology delivers Biobehavioralâ identification in which the elements of a system work together to monitor biologic features (e.g., fingerprints, pupils, or the like) and behavior (e.g., wake time, exercise time, and location) of a user.

The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11,455,641, entitled “System and Method to Identify User and Device Behavior Abnormalities to Continuously Measure Transaction Risk” on September 27, 2022. The patent continuously monitors the context and behavioral information restricting improper access to a secure network.

The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11,552,940 entitled “System and Method For Continuous Authentication of User Entity Identity Using Context and Behavior For Real-Time Modeling and Anomaly Detection” on January 10, 2023. The system allows an identity to be continuously proven due to a user entity’s behavior and their biometrics. A primary ID allows risk-based continuous authentication and step-up post-authorization authentication upon detection of an anomaly.

As a leader in the industry, SecureAuth is a powerful innovator with 53 issued patents across identity and access management, adaptive authentication, passwordless authorization and ID proofing.

About SecureAuth Corporation



SecureAuth is a leading next-gen access management and authentication company that enables the most secure and flexible authentication experience for employees, partners, and customers. With the only solution that can be deployed in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems, and data at scale, anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.