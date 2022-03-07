informa
Remote Workforce
1 min read
article

Roqos Gets Patent For Game-changing VPN Technology, OmniVPN™

OmniVPN™, a VPN technology that allows connections over any network access including CGNAT, multiple NATs, private IP addresses, cellular and satellite routers is now patented.
March 07, 2022

Roqos, the innovative leader of cybersecurity and VPN solutions, has announced that OmniVPN which is the only VPN technology that allows connections over any network access including CGNAT, multiple NATs, connections with private IP addresses, and cellular connections is now patented. With the help of OmniVPN, complex network settings needed for VPN connections such as port-forwarding and UPnP which are considered as cybersecurity risks have been eliminated.

“Our Click&Connect VPN technology OmniVPN will change the enterprise VPN space with its capability of limitless connectivity.” said Sezen Uysal, founder and CEO of Roqos. “We are very excited about our OmniVPN, as it is the foundation for our upcoming Security Service Edge (SSE) solution with Zero Trust”.

Roqos OmniVPN is available on all Roqos Core appliances and Roqos VPN apps for phones and laptops. For more information on OmniVPN please visit https://www.roqos.com/vpn.html

About Roqos

Founded in 2013, Roqos, Inc., based in Tysons, VA, provides cybersecurity and VPN solutions via its high performance appliances, Roqos Cores, which are cloud-managed and equipped with automatic software and security updates, as well as real-time alerting. For more information, visit Roqos website roqos.com, or Linkedin page https://www.linkedin.com/company/roqos-inc- .

