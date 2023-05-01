informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Remote Workforce
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

BlackCat Trolls Western Digital With Leaked Response Meeting Image

The ransomware group adds in personal insults to ratchet up pressure on Western Digital threat hunters.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 01, 2023
Western Digital storage device
Source: studiomode via Alamy

The ransomware actor–threat hunter relationship just got extremely personal.

The BlackCat gang decided to add the professional reputations of the Western Digital cyber-incident response team to the hit list when it hacked into its early morning videoconference convened to discuss the recent ransomware attack against the company. The ransomware group then posted a screen capture of the meeting online.

Screen shot of a tweet about the BlackCat videoconference hack of Western Digital

The response team meeting image, with faces blurred, was shared by cyber researcher Dominic Alvieri on Twitter. Alvieri called the meeting leak a "black eye for Western Digital," in his tweet.

Along with the image of the team meeting, BlackCat added a caption sarcastically referring to the team as "... the finest threat hunters Western Digital has to offer."

Western Digital, a digital storage device manufacturer, reported that its systems were compromised on March 26. According to reports, the company was negotiating an eight-figure ransomware payment.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat Intelligence
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports