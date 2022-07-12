informa
One-Third of Users Without Security Awareness Training Click on Phishing URLs

New data from security training provider shows half of untrained users in consulting, energy, and healthcare industries fall for phishing attacks.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 12, 2022
Image of a computer screen with a fishing hook holding a phishing lure
Source: Natchapon Nilsonti via Alamy

Phishing attacks just won't die, and new data underscores their effectiveness among users who have not been provided security awareness training.

According to data pulled from security awareness training provider KnowBe4's clients, 32.4% of users will fall for a phish — clicking on a link or following a phony request — if those users have not had any official training. The disconnect is worse in some industry sectors, including consulting, energy and utilities, and healthcare and pharmaceuticals, where half of all untrained users fall for phishing attacks.

The data was pulled from 23.4 million simulated phishing tests conducted at more than 30,000 organizations, encompassing some 9.5 million users. According to KnowBe4, 90 days after monthly or more training, the number of phishing test fails dropped to around 17.6%, and to 5% after one year of regular awareness training.

