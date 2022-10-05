informa
/
Announcements
Event
Strategies for DDoS Resilience and Response | Oct 18 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Using Zero Trust to Protect Remote and Home Workers | Oct 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Remote Workforce
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

NullMixer Dropper Delivers a Multimalware Code Bomb

In one shot, Trojan dropper NullMixer installs a suite of downloaders, banking Trojans, stealers, and spyware on victims' systems.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 05, 2022
Computer software code shaded to reveal a trojan horse to illustrate malware infection
Source: Simone Brandt via Alamy

It's only after a user clicks a malicious link, downloads the malware, and then launches it that NullMixer is deployed. But once the dropper infects a victim's system, it deploys a whole bunch of bad malware, from spyware to Trojans. 

The multihyphenated malware threat lurks among sites promising licensed software workarounds and fake security key generators, according to Kaspersky, which just published a report on NullMixer. 

The malicious domains appear legitimate to users because those sites have found their way up to the first page of the Google search rankings for keywords like "cracked software" and "keygen," using advanced search engine optimization (SEO) tools, Kasperky said. Unfortunately, it's not just home users at risk — thanks to the work-from-home phenomenon and people using personal devices for work purposes, the danger to companies from these kinds of threats is clear and present.

"NullMixer runs many instances of malware all at once, and more than half of them are malicious downloaders," the Kaspersky report said. "That is, once launched, they plant some other thing (or more likely, things) on your system. As a result, instead of the program you want, you get a whole host of malware." 

Banking Trojans like DanaBot, a set of stealers including RedLine, and spyware, notably the PseudoManuscrypt Trojan, are just a few of the types of malware the NullMixer dropper is carrying, the report explained. 

"As we said at the start, downloading pirated software is always a risky venture," Kaspersky stressed in the NullMixer brief

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceAttacks/BreachesEndpoint
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
The Inevitability of Cloud Breaches: Tales of Real-World Cloud Attacks
Ofer Maor, CTO and Co-Founder, Mitiga
Steam Gaming Phish Showcases Browser-in-Browser Threat
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Vice Society Publishes LA Public School Student Data, Psych Evals
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
First 72 Hours of Incident Response Critical to Taming Cyberattack Chaos
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports