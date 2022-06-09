Okta's Marc Rogers and Auth0's Jameeka Aaron discuss the biggest threats connected to identity, as well as how the move to hybrid work compounds the challenge of keeping users — and their data — secure. The two also examine the role of zero trust in the identity equation, as well as the bot attacks and breached credentials that plague the consumer space.
1 min read
video
Sponsored
Identity-First Security Helps Reduce and Neutralize Enterprise Threats
Okta's Marc Rogers and Auth0's Jameeka Aaron join Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about remote work security.
Informa Tech
More Insights
Editors' Choice
Webinars
White Papers
More Insights