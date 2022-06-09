informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Remote Workforce
1 min read
video

Identity-First Security Helps Reduce and Neutralize Enterprise Threats

Okta's Marc Rogers and Auth0's Jameeka Aaron join Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about remote work security.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Okta's Marc Rogers and Auth0's Jameeka Aaron
Informa Tech

Okta's Marc Rogers and Auth0's Jameeka Aaron discuss the biggest threats connected to identity, as well as how the move to hybrid work compounds the challenge of keeping users — and their data — secure. The two also examine the role of zero trust in the identity equation, as well as the bot attacks and breached credentials that plague the consumer space.

Cloud
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
New Microsoft Zero-Day Attack Underway
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Chaos Malware Variant Ditches Wiper for Encryption
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Physical Security Teams' Impact Is Far-Reaching
Thomas Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Ontic
Top 6 Security Threats Targeting Remote Workers
Sakshi Udavant, Freelance Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports