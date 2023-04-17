Google Issues Emergency Chrome Update for Zero-Day Bug

A Google Chrome zero-day vulnerability is under active exploit in the wild, and while details are scarce, users are urged to update their Windows, Mac, and Linux systems to the latest version directly.

The fix for the high-severity bug, being tracked as CVE-2023-2033, is being pushed out through the stable desktop and extended stable channels, and will continue to roll out over the next weeks, Google explained in its April 14 cybersecurity advisory.

The flaw was discovered by Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group on April 11, the company said.

"Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix," Google added. "We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed."