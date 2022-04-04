Citrix® Modernizes Security to Accommodate Hybrid Work

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--( BUSINESS WIRE )--Employees used to come to the office every day and work from company-managed assets. Today, they may be working at home, in the office, on the road and anywhere in between using unsecured personal devices and networks. It’s opened a whole new set of challenges that IT must manage. And to help them do it, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced general availability of Citrix Secure Private Access™ , a cloud-delivered, Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) offering that protects access to apps and data from managed, unmanaged and Bring-Your-Own (BYO) devices, enabling employees to work the way they want in a secure, reliable and productive manner, wherever they happen to be.

“The IT pendulum has been swinging toward flexible work models for years, and the pandemic has accelerated the velocity,” said John Grady, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Employees and the applications and gear used to support them have become highly distributed, and to keep them secure, IT leaders need to rethink their approach and look to cloud-delivered solutions that push enforcement to the edge and incorporate zero-trust principles along with centralized policy management to improve their posture.”

Enabling Secure Hybrid Work

Citrix Secure Private Access is a cloud-delivered, ZTNA solution that provides contextual access to IT-sanctioned applications whether they are deployed on-prem, or in the cloud and delivers security controls for managed, unmanaged and BYO devices. Using the solution, IT organizations can:

Provide zero trust network access to all apps, with adaptive authentication to continually evaluate access based on end user roles, locations, device posture, and user risk profiles.

Securely support distributed work and BYO programs without risking exposure to malicious content and web-borne threats.

Simplify IT while enhancing the digital workspace experience for users.

Modernizing Security

They can also enact a fresh approach to security that accommodates the realities of work today by giving employees the flexibility to work where they want using the devices of their choice, while ensuring that corporate data and assets remain safe. And many already are.

Take HDI Global. With a rapidly growing work-from-home staff in Brazil, the international insurance company had a choice to make: increase investments in traditional servers and virtual machines, or enact a more modern approach to securely delivering apps. It chose the latter and implemented Citrix Workspace™ with Citrix Secure Private Access.

“With Citrix, we have found a way to make remote work more secure, while increasing productivity and delivering a better employee experience,” said Gilliard Delmiro, CTO, HDI.

Fueling Business Growth

And Aspirus Health, a non-profit, primary care health care organization based in Wisconsin, has found a way to fuel business continuity and growth.

“Citrix has changed the rules for mergers and acquisitions at Aspirus Health,” said Chris Fallin, the company’s Vice President of Systems Technology. “With Citrix Secure Private Access, we can provide M&A targets with access to core systems and applications such as EHR and ERP months in advance of traditional activities such as network, domain, user and workstation migrations to keep business moving. And, of critical importance, we can do so securely and confidently using a zero-trust approach.”

Citrix Secure Private Access is part of Citrix’s portfolio of secure access offerings, which when used in conjunction with Citrix Analytics for Security™, provide a unified, comprehensive approach to securing apps and data while improving the employee experience and simplifying operations. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver for your organization.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

