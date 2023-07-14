informa
Remote Workforce
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Cisco Flags Critical SD-WAN Vulnerability

A flaw in the REST API of Cisco's SD_WAN vManage software could allow remote, unauthenticated attackers to perform data exfiltration.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 14, 2023
software update concept art
Source: Elena Uve via Alamy

A critical security vulnerability in Cisco's SD-WAN vManage software could allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to gain read and limited write permissions, and access data.

The bug carries a score of 9.1 out of 10 on the CVSS vulnerability-severity scale, and it exists in the vManage API, which is used to monitor and configure Cisco devices running on an overlay network, the company explained.

"This vulnerability is due to insufficient request validation when using the REST API feature," according to Cisco's July 12 advisory. "An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a crafted API request to an affected vManage instance."

Cisco has issued a fix, and affected customers should apply the patch as soon as possible.

Last month, Cisco delivered a patch for flaw in its AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client Software, which enables remote workers to connect to a virtual private network (VPN).

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsEndpointApplication SecurityVulnerability ManagementAuthentication
