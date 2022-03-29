Biden Requests Nearly $11B for Federal Cybersecurity Spending

President Joe Biden's 2023 IT federal civilian budget proposal published this week increases funding from $58.2 billion to $65.8 billion — including $11 billion in new funding for cybersecurity spending for fiscal 2023.

Some $2.5 billion of the cybersecurity budget is earmarked for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), nearly $500 million more than last year.



"Cyber threats have become a top risk to delivering critical Government services, and this Administration is committed to addressing root cause issues and taking transformational steps to modernize Federal cybersecurity," Biden's budget proposal said, according to a FedScoop report.

Biden issued a cybersecurity executive order in May 2021 amid national security worries underscored by the Colonial Pipeline breach. The order included strengthening threat information-sharing between the government and private sector, ensuring better software security, and standardizing federal incident response.



