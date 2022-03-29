informa
Biden Requests Nearly $11B for Federal Cybersecurity Spending

The administration's 2023 IT budget for civilian agencies includes $500 million more for CISA.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 29, 2022
photo of the White House
Source: Sean Pavone via Alamy Stock Photo

President Joe Biden's 2023 IT federal civilian budget proposal published this week increases funding from $58.2 billion to $65.8 billion — including $11 billion in new funding for cybersecurity spending for fiscal 2023.

Some $2.5 billion of the cybersecurity budget is earmarked for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), nearly $500 million more than last year.

"Cyber threats have become a top risk to delivering critical Government services, and this Administration is committed to addressing root cause issues and taking transformational steps to modernize Federal cybersecurity," Biden's budget proposal said, according to a FedScoop report.

Biden issued a cybersecurity executive order in May 2021 amid national security worries underscored by the Colonial Pipeline breach. The order included strengthening threat information-sharing between the government and private sector, ensuring better software security, and standardizing federal incident response. 


Vulnerabilities/ThreatsAttacks/BreachesApplication Security
Editors' Choice
6 Reasons Not to Pay Ransomware Attackers
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Okta Says 366 Customers Impacted via Third-Party Breach
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
What the Conti Ransomware Group Data Leak Tells Us
Bryce Webster-Jacobsen, Director of Intelligence Operations, GroupSense
Code-Sabotage Incident in Protest of Ukraine War Exposed Open Source Risks
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
