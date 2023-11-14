Beyond Identity Releases New Assessment to Guide Companies Toward Zero Trust

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK—November 14, 2023 — Beyond Identity, the leading provider of passwordless, phishing-resistant MFA, today released its Identity and Device Zero Trust Assessment tool. This free assessment will help IT and security teams evaluate where their organizations fall within CISA’s Zero Trust Maturity Model (ZTMM) framework, specifically within the domains of identity authentication and device security.

As the digital threat landscape continues to evolve, organizations worldwide are adopting a zero trust security stance to mitigate risks and strengthen their defenses. This framework – supported by leading federal agencies like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) – shifts away from network-based perimeters and instead encourages organizations to “never trust, always verify” by continuously scrutinizing users, devices, and network resources. However, many organizations find it difficult to assess their architecture baselines and understand what next steps are needed to achieve the “optimal” level of zero trust implementation.

“It’s never been a more critical – or frankly, daunting – challenge to protect organizations against an increasing number of threats and exploitations,” said Husnain Bajwa, VP of Product Strategy at Beyond Identity. “Today’s leaders need digestible, user-friendly tools to guide them to zero trust and support them in assessing critical components of their security ecosystem, like authentication methods and device management practices. By securing these two elements alone, they’ll be better prepared to withstand existing and emerging threats and protect against unauthorized access and devastating data breaches.”

With Beyond Identity’s free, easy-to-use tool, security and IT leaders receive a basic analysis of their security environment by answering simple questions about how their users are authenticating and how their organization manages devices. Based on these responses, the tool generates a zero trust rating for both identity verification and device compliance based on the ZTMM maturity categories: traditional, initial, advanced, and optimal. It also offers leaders a deep-dive analysis of the pros and cons of their security environment, including notable risks and proposed solutions. By making it less complex for leaders to identify gaps in their zero trust strategy and develop a roadmap to the optimal standard, Beyond Identity is accelerating companies’ cybersecurity transformations.

Click here to start using the Identity and Device Zero Trust Assessment tool today.

