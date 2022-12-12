informa
/
Announcements
Event
Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 - A Dark Reading, Black Hat, Omdia December 13 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Remote Workforce
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Amid Outrage, Rackspace Sends Users Email Touting Its Incident Response

More than 10 days after a ransomware attack, affected Rackspace customers are being told the incident had a "limited impact," and have been invited to a webinar for additional details.
Becky Bracken
Editor, Dark Reading
December 12, 2022
Image of Rackspace email
Source: Rackspace email screen capture

Customers affected by a ransomware attack on Rackspace's Hosted Exchange Email have experienced service outages and a forced transition to Microsoft 365 — and have widely expressed outrage about an overall lack of transparency from the company about the breach.

But Rackspace's latest email to them, provided to Dark Reading by a reader, tries to put a positive spin on the company's response.

"As you know, on Friday, December 2, 2022, Rackspace experienced a ransomware incident in its Hosted Exchange Email business, a managed email solution provided to small and medium businesses," the Rackspace email to customers said. "Due to swift action on the Company's part in disconnecting its network and following its incident response plans, industry-leading global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has confirmed the incident was quickly contained and limited solely to the Hosted Exchange Email business."

It then invites them to attend a webinar on Tuesday hosted by a panel of Rackspace leadership, including its CISO Ed Pawlowski, for additional information and an opportunity to ask questions.

"This was an incident with limited impact," according to the email — a claim that customers are begging to differ on. Users have already filed suit against Rackspace for negligence and have complained bitterly about a lack of customer support with the transition to Microsoft 365, a lack of access to their data, and limited communications with the company.

CloudApplication Security
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
SOC Turns to Homegrown Machine Learning to Catch Cyber Intruders
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Where Advanced Cyberattackers Are Heading Next: Disruptive Hits, New Tech
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
One Year After Log4Shell, Most Firms Are Still Exposed to Attack
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Is MFA the Vegetable of Cybersecurity?
Andrea Fisher, Security Specialist, Microsoft
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports