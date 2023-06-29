informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Physical Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

US Patent Office Hacked, Trademark Apps Accessed

Misconfiguration exposed the physical addresses of 60,000 patent filers over three years.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 29, 2023
Patent Office photo exterior
Patent and Trademark Office
Source: Jon Bilous via Alamy

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) informed more than 60,000 trademark application filers that it mistakenly left their physical addresses exposed to the public Internet for three years.

A leaky API was the culprit, according to reports, and left data sets exposed, including addresses collected from applicants, which are mandatory when they file for a trademark with the USPTO.

"When we discovered the issue, we blocked access to all USPTO non-critical APIs and took down the impacted bulk data products until a permanent fix could be implemented," the notice sent to impacted filers and shared with TechCrunch read.

A spokesperson added the leak affected about 3% of the applications filed during the three-year time period.

"We regrettably failed to locate some of the more technical exit points and properly mask the data exported from those points," a USPTO spokesperson added. "We apologize for our mistake and will do better to prevent such an incident from happening again, while also preserving our ability to crack down on the historic amount of filing fraud we’re seeing originate overseas."

Jason Kent, hacker in residence with Cequence Security, said in a statement provided to Dark Reading that this type of API misconfiguration is precisely what cyberattackers are trawling for across the Internet.

"The more technical exit points are the ones the attackers tend to prefer," Kent said. "In 2023 API security parlance, they had API9:2023 Improper Inventory Management that allowed an attacker to find the endpoint, learn that it wasn’t authenticated API2:2023 Broken User Authentication that could have allowed an automated attacker to pull all of the impacted data in a very short period of time, API6:2023 Unrestricted Access to Sensitive Business Flows."

Attacks/BreachesEndpointApplication Security
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Most Enterprise SIEMs Blind to MITRE ATT&CK Tactics
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
China's 'Volt Typhoon' APT Turns to Zoho ManageEngine for Fresh Cyberattacks
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Microsoft Teams Attack Skips the Phish to Deliver Malware Directly
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Azure AD 'Log in With Microsoft' Authentication Bypass Affects Thousands
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports