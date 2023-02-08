informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Physical Security
2 MIN READ
Products & Releases

SecuriThings Brings Managed Service Capabilities to Physical Security, With New Managed Service Platform

Platform opens new opportunities for managed service providers to manage, visualize, and secure customer devices from a single pane of glass, including automated maintenance and other operations.
February 08, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IoTOps solution provider SecuriThings has announced the launch of a new Managed Service Platform for the physical security space that enables managed service providers to manage, visualize and maintain customer environments from a single pane of glass. This new offering comes in addition to SecuriThings' Enterprise solution, which is already used by Fortune 100 companies, including some of the world's largest enterprises across different industries.

Organizations across the globe invest extensively in buying and installing fleets of physical security devices – often across multiple sites, countries and continents. These assets require regular maintenance to stay operational, compliant and secure from cyber attacks: from password rotations and firmware upgrades, to general availability checks and more.          

With SecuriThings' Managed Service Platform, managed service providers (MSPs) can now offer customers the option of outsourcing the management and maintenance of their physical security devices to a dedicated team of experts. This includes automating critical maintenance tasks like firmware upgrades, password rotations, vulnerability detection and more – while leveraging alerts and root cause analysis to detect, diagnose, and resolve operational issues rapidly and efficiently with real-time data.

The platform also enables MSPs to increase their top and bottom lines by introducing additional revenue streams, cutting costs such as truck rolls and maintenance callouts, and providing a competitive, cost-effective service for customers. This new offering is currently only available to select partners, and will become generally available in the coming months.

"Our newly-introduced Managed Service Platform opens an exciting opportunity for our partners," said SecuriThings CEO and Co-Founder Roy Dagan. "They can now offer a remote managed service to maintain and secure their customers' physical security environments throughout their life cycle. And of course, for customers looking to outsource device management operations, it offers a convenient and cost-effective way to ensure their physical security devices are properly maintained, protected from cyber threats, and fully compliant with IT policies and standards."

ABOUT SECURITHINGS

Founded by leading security and IoT experts, SecuriThings empowers operations and IT professionals to automate the operational management of physical security devices, while also ensuring full compliance and security within their organization. The solution is trusted by Fortune 100 companies and has been deployed by numerous large enterprises such as technology companies, financial institutions, manufacturing companies, major airports, universities, hospitals and more. SecuriThings partners with key systems integrators and device manufacturers to provide unmatched insights, coverage and reliability.

SOURCE SecuriThings

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Nearly All Firms Have Ties With Breached Third Parties
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Command-Injection Bug in Cisco Industrial Gear Opens Devices to Complete Takeover
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beating the Odds: 3 Challenges Women Face in the Cybersecurity Industry
Shikha Kothari, Senior Security Adviser, Eden Data
Phishers Trick Microsoft Into Granting Them 'Verified' Cloud Partner Status
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports