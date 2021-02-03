New Social Security Scam Spoofs Government Badges

Criminals text or email photos of fake government identification badges to trick people into sending money.

Social Security Administration officials warn there is a new scam making the rounds that involves fake government identification badges.

Gail S. Ennis, inspector general for the Social Security Administration (SSA), issued a fraud alert this week that describes the new tactic.

Imposters use images of the fake badges in phone scams to deceive people into sending money or personal information. The fraudulent versions of these identification badges look like the ID most federal employees use to gain access to government buildings, officials said.

"The badges use government symbols, words, and even names and photos of real people, which are available on government websites or through Internet searches. The scammers may text or email photos of the fake badges to convince potential victims of their legitimacy," officials said in a fraud alert.

General Ennis has designated today as National "Slam the Scam" Day as part of National Consumer Protection Week.

The full fraud alert can be found here.

