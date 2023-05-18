Eagle Eye Networks and Brivo Announce $192M Investment — One of the Largest Ever in Cloud Physical Security

AUSTIN, Texas, BETHESDA, Maryland — May 17, 2023 — Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance and Brivo, the global leader of cloud-based access control and smart space technologies, today announced one of the largest investments to date in cloud physical security. SECOM CO., LTD, one of the largest security integration companies in the world, according to Forbes Global 2000, has made a primary equity investment of $192 million in the two companies, $100M in Eagle Eye Networks and $92M in Brivo.

Eagle Eye Networks and Brivo are independent companies majority owned by Dean Drako. Drako founded Eagle Eye Networks in 2012 and serves as CEO; he acquired a majority stake in Brivo in 2015 and is chairman.

“The SECOM investment underscores that cloud and AI are the future of physical security,” said Drako. “Both Eagle Eye and Brivo will use a significant portion of the investment to further develop AI that dramatically improves the security of enterprises and businesses globally. The Eagle Eye and Brivo open platforms provide customers with choice, efficiencies, and innovation, all of which this investment will accelerate.”

As independent, open platform companies, Eagle Eye Networks and Brivo integrate with many third-party technology providers, including the leading property management and Proptech platforms. In addition, Eagle Eye and Brivo provide a fully integrated solution that global businesses use to manage risk, identify threats, and respond.The companies’ joint capabilities deliver real-time AI-enabled video and access control events analysis, optimizing safety and security.

Eagle Eye Networks will use the investment for continued development of its AI-based analytics capabilities such as Eagle Eye Smart Video Search, Smart Alarms, and Vehicle Intelligence, and to expand its worldwide operations.

Brivo will use the investment to grow sales and marketing, accelerate product development and scale support and operational functions, and evaluate strategic acquisitions. Brivo will also use the additional investment to continue expanding in Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, and enhance the smart spaces and AI functionality in the Brivo Access Platform for its enterprise, multifamily, and commercial real estate customers.

“SECOM has a proud history of innovation going back to Japan's first online security system for commercial use in 1966,” said Sadahiro Sato, SECOM Managing Executive Officer. “We’re committed to delivering services and systems that deliver safety, peace of mind and business efficiency. Our investment in Eagle Eye Networks and Brivo, the market leaders in cloud physical security, is an investment in the mission our three companies share: to provide the best technology possible to keep businesses and communities safe.”

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers’ security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.een.com.

About Brivo

Brivo, Inc., created the cloud-based access control and smart spaces technology category over 20 years ago and remains the global leader serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential, and large distributed enterprises. The company’s comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Brivo’s building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, protecting over 450 million square feet across 60 countries. Learn more at www.Brivo.com.

About SECOM

SECOM CO., LTD., a pioneer in Japan’s security services industry, was established in 1962. Since then, the Company has sought to create innovative services that benefit society as a whole, in line with its mission of helping achieve a society free from concerns. Today, SECOM, comprising the parent company and the companies of the SECOM Group, strives to create services and systems that deliver safety and peace of mind, as well as make life more comfortable and convenient, whenever and wherever necessary, for anyone and everyone, and in so doing to realize its Social System Industry vision, which describes a framework of distinctive, integrated services and systems. The Company’s extensive business portfolio currently encompasses security services, fire protection services, medical services, insurance services, geospatial information services, business process outsourcing and information and communications technology (BPO and ICT) services, and other services.