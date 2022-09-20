informa
Perimeter
2 MIN READ
Products & Releases

SASE Bucks Economic Uncertainty With Over 30% Growth in 2Q 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Overall SASE Spend on Pace to Top $6 Billion in 2022.
September 20, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, the strong enterprise appetite for network and security transformation drove robust growth in SASE related SD-WAN networking and security service edge (SSE) security technologies.

"Even in an environment of macro-economic angst, enterprises continued to strategically invest in SASE technologies to secure and improve connectivity for cloud-based apps and hybrid work," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell'Oro Group. "Both SASE's components, SSE and SD-WAN, saw more than 30 percent growth, showing enterprises value SASE's network and security transformation benefits."

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

  • The SASE market has over 35 vendors, with the top 11 representing 80 percent of the market by revenue.
  • The top 4 overall SASE vendors, Broadcom/Symantec, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler (in alphabetical order), represented 50 percent of the market by revenue.
  • The top 3 SASE security (also known as SSE) vendors, Broadcom/Symantec, Cisco, and Zscaler (in alphabetical order), represented 60 percent of the market by revenue.
  • The top 3 SASE networking (also known as SD-WAN) vendors, Fortinet, Cisco, and VMware (in alphabetical order) represented 50 percent of the market by revenue.
  • SSE use cases with the most vigorous growth were zero trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall-as-a-service.
  • SD-WAN hardware demand continued to outstrip supply.
  • Unified SASE grew twice as fast as disaggregated SASE.
About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group SASE & SD-WAN report includes manufacturers' revenue covering the SASE and Access Router markets. In addition, the report analyzes the SASE market from two perspectives, technology (SD-WAN networking and SSE security) and implementation (unified and disaggregated). The report also provides unit information for the Access Router market. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise network, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

