Identity Digital Releases Its First DNS Anti-Abuse Report

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — To promote awareness among registrars, trusted notifiers, and end users, Identity Digital ™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, very recently published its first (Q2) Anti-Abuse Report . The report shares data and statistics on DNS abuse within the registry operator's TLD portfolio. The second (Q3) Anti-Abuse Report is slated to come out shortly as well.

The Anti-Abuse Report found that nearly 93% of the abuse cases identified in Q2 2022 involved phishing attacks, including homograph attacks, where bad actors register domains using visually similar characters to legitimate websites for nefarious purposes. Identity Digital automatically blocks homographic domain names, ensuring none of their variations can be registered.

"We're proud to publish our first Anti-Abuse Report that raises

awareness on a wide range of DNS attacks and demonstrates significant

progress in mitigating domain abuse within our TLD ecosystem," says Akram Atallah,

CEO of Identity Digital. "While overall quite rare, in cases of clear

domain abuse, we aim to intervene as quickly as possible. Most of the

harm is done in the first eight hours, so taking swift action is

important. As a result of the Dynamic Defense initiative, we observe

55% mitigation of identified reports, within 24 hours of a report, which

is five times faster than the 96 hours1 industry standard."



The Identity Digital Dynamic Defense™ (DND) team has decades of experience dealing with DNS abuse, drafted industry-standard security frameworks, and are on the front lines of the fight against DNS abuse. Identity Digital acts upon specific, credible notices on serious abuse cases, including child sexual abuse materials, illegal online distribution of opioids, human trafficking, and specific and credible incitements to violence.

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. The company is a member of the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) and the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF). It's also represented in US InfraGard, a partnership between the FBI and the private sector dedicated to sharing information and intelligence to prevent hostile acts against the US. In addition, Identity Digital participates in ICANN at all levels and holds leadership positions at the Registries Stakeholder Group, the Registries Stakeholder Group DNS Abuse Working group, the Contracted Party House DNS Abuse Working Group, and the Security & Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC).

With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs, such as .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital operates around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, it enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

Source: icann.org,



SOURCE: Identity Digital, Inc.