ExpressVPN Acquired By Kape Technologies for $936 Million

Privacy firm Kape says deal will double customer base and broaden reach into consumer VPN market
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 15, 2021

Kape Technologies will acquire ExpressVPN in a deal worth $936 million.

Security and privacy firm Kape, based in both the UK and Israel, says the acquisition will broaden its reach from almost 3 million customers to over 6 million. While Kape says ExpressVPN will continue to operate day-to-day as an independent service, they will have a combined employee base of 720 between the two organizations.

Kape says the deal will also allow it to become a "premium consumer privacy and security player" and capitalize on a what it sees as a growing market.

"ExpressVPN has seen a compound annual growth rate of 35.1% over the past four years, signaling a strong need for consumer-friendly data privacy and security products," the firm says in a statement on the deal.

More details can be found here.

