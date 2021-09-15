ExpressVPN Acquired By Kape Technologies for $936 Million

Kape Technologies will acquire ExpressVPN in a deal worth $936 million.

Security and privacy firm Kape, based in both the UK and Israel, says the acquisition will broaden its reach from almost 3 million customers to over 6 million. While Kape says ExpressVPN will continue to operate day-to-day as an independent service, they will have a combined employee base of 720 between the two organizations.

Kape says the deal will also allow it to become a "premium consumer privacy and security player" and capitalize on a what it sees as a growing market.

"ExpressVPN has seen a compound annual growth rate of 35.1% over the past four years, signaling a strong need for consumer-friendly data privacy and security products," the firm says in a statement on the deal.

More details can be found here.