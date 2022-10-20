Corsa Security Drives Forward with Additional $10 Million Funding

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, announced today it has secured an additional $10 million in funding from Roadmap Capital. The funds will be used to propel product development of the Corsa Security Orchestrator (CSO) with industry leading features and to engage in key customer trials in multiple geographies. This follows the successful launch of the updated CSO earlier this year and continues the focus on providing dynamic scaling functionality for next-generation firewalls from leading vendors. In addition, the CSO will be specifically addressing the demand for a scalable 5G next-generation firewall through Corsa Security's proprietary clustering technology."We are continuing to stimulate our company's growth," said Eduardo Cervantes, CEO and Chairman, Corsa Security. "We are seeing more and more interest in the market as enterprises need easy-to-deploy on-premise network security that allows them to dynamically add virtual firewall capacity at the touch of a button. This funding allows us to further broaden our Corsa Security Orchestrator new features and integrations with top firewall vendors so we can bring our solution to even more customers."The Corsa Security Orchestrator provides an intuitive interface to simplify all the complex operations associated with running on-premise virtual firewall instances, including licensing, deployment, maintenance, troubleshooting, and push-button scaling. It is designed to deploy, scale and optimize firewalls from leading vendors with tailored workflows that run on commodity compute. By integrating virtualization with intelligent orchestration, organizations can realize up to 9x lower TCO and speed their time to deployment by a factor of 24. The CSO also includes other powerful features to save customers time and money--it automates on?premise virtual firewall deployments, optimizes server resource allocation, and maximizes firewall license credits by scaling up firewalls when and if needed.Corsa Security is the leader in automating network security virtualization, which helps large enterprises and service providers deploy, scale and optimize virtual on-premise firewalls with speed (24x faster deployment), simplicity (zero-touch operations) and savings (9x lower TCO). By tightly integrating firewall virtualization with intelligent orchestration, the Corsa Security Orchestrator provides an aggregated view of all your virtual firewalls while managing their infrastructure health, capacity and performance. Customers subscribe to the Corsa Security services based on their current needs and then pay as they grow by integrating flex licensing from our firewall partners. Learn how Corsa Security is revolutionizing network security at corsa.com.