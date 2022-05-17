TorchLight Expands Cybersecurity Services With MDR Sentinel in Partnership With Microsoft

SPOKANE, WA – May 10, 2022 - TorchLight today announced MDR Sentinel, a scalable, cloud-native turnkey security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) service. The new service is powered by enterprise-grade Microsoft Sentinel security tools combined with TorchLight’s nationwide virtual security operations center (vSOC) capabilities.

TorchLight is a Complete Security Solutions Provider (CSSP) that offers turnkey MDR services in addition to its own SIEM/SOAR MDR service that works with all leading cybersecurity products and environments to manage alerts and respond quickly and effectively to all threats.

The turnkey nature of MDR Sentinel is ideal for customers that are significant users of Microsoft software and services. TorchLight has also partnered with Cisco Systems for a turnkey managed SOAR MDR service that combines the full suite of Cisco Secure products along with TorchLight vSOC services.

MDR Sentinel Details

MDR Sentinel offers security analytics and threat intelligence across endpoint and cloud network environments. The service features built-in data connectors to collect security data from Microsoft software and services – including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft’s Defender for Endpoints, Cloud Apps and Office365 – as well as leading third-party firewalls and security systems.

MDR Sentinel assesses this data at scale and can detect threats with minimal false positives and investigates those threats with Microsoft’s experienced artificial intelligence (AI). The system responds rapidly to any incidents alerting the live cybersecurity experts in TorchLight’s vSOC who analyze significant events and provide incident management and support.

As a cloud-based SIEM, MDR Sentinel is less expensive and faster to deploy than traditional on-premises SIEMs. The service establishes connections to Microsoft Azure which also increases efficiency gains and significantly reduces management effort. The collaboration with Microsoft allows TorchLight to offer its clients best-fit Microsoft licensing as well as access to Microsoft’s analytics and intelligence.

"The cloud is joining end-user devices as the repository for valuable business data. MDR Sentinel offers an unparalleled ability to protect the entire range of a company’s data assets. This breadth combined with TorchLight’s nationwide SOC services is a comprehensive service and a good value,” said TorchLight CTO Stephen Heath.

“Microsoft is a pioneer in cloud-native SEIM / SOAR capabilities and our goal as a Microsoft Gold Partner is to use this technology and our SOC capabilities to give companies new tools to modernize their security operations,” said Jim Kreutel of TorchLight.

MDR Sentinel is now available. More details are at the TorchLight website.

About TorchLight

TorchLight is a full-service, nationwide Complete Security Solution Provider (CSSP) founded and built on the concept of providing a complete Design-Build-Manage (DBM) approach to cybersecurity solutions. We deploy a risk-aligned approach to translate business needs into cybersecurity, and cybersecurity into business strategy, to drive customer trust and investor confidence—combined with 24×7 monitoring and intelligence gathering. Through partnerships with Cisco and Microsoft, the industry leading security technology companies, we provide both turnkey and Bring-Your-Own-Tech cybersecurity solutions, along with a full range of consulting, reselling, and managed security service provider (MSSP) services.