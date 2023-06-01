SolarWinds Transforms Brand to Signify Ongoing Evolution, Portfolio Expansion, and Customer Empowerment

AUSTIN, TEXAS—May 30, 2023 — SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today unveiled a new brand reflecting the company’s recent transformative efforts to evolve its business, expand its product portfolio, and enhance its go-to-market strategy.



For nearly 25 years, SolarWinds has provided customers with solutions designed to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and increase their productivity while providing excellent time to value. SolarWinds has built on this success with a new subscription-first business model and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered observability, service management, and database performance management solutions built to provide customers with comprehensive, full-stack visibility across IT environments to support digital transformation.

“As the challenges our customers face have evolved in recent years, we’ve evolved to help overcome them,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and chief executive officer of SolarWinds. “Application modernization, cloud adoption, agile software development, and the increased use of artificial intelligence have resulted in increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments across industries. We’re now serving a broad customer base across IT Ops, DevOps, SecOps, and CloudOps teams. Our new brand is meant to reflect our own business transformation, which has made us better equipped than ever to enrich the lives of our customers by making it easier for them to manage their environments and empower their own digital transformation efforts.”



With a refreshed and modernized version of the iconic SolarWinds logo and a bold and vibrant new color palette, the company’s new brand honors its history while celebrating its vision for the future.

The SolarWinds brand update also includes a digital revamp to improve consistency and usability across the company’s web properties and solutions. This shift exemplifies the company’s strategy under the new unified SolarWinds® Platform, which provides a simpler and superior user experience while laying the groundwork for autonomous operations.



In the past year, SolarWinds has effectively transitioned to a subscription-first model, with a 31% year-over-year subscription ARR growth in the first quarter of 20231. The company also introduced its integrated, full-stack observability solution built on the SolarWinds Platform—Hybrid Cloud Observability2; its cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) SolarWinds Observability offering3; announced new AI features for its IT service management solutions4; and launched the new Transform Partner Program5 to accelerate managed service provider (MSP) partnerships and revenue opportunities. More than 300,000 customers, including 96% of the Fortune 500®, trust SolarWinds to help them manage their complex hybrid IT environments to achieve optimum performance, compliance, and resilience.



