Seed Group Brings Resecurity Options to UAE Region

The United Arab Emirates-based Seed Group has announced a strategic partnership with American cybersecurity company Resecurity.

According to an announcement, the partnership will aim to reshape the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East, and empower "organizations with advanced tools and techniques to proactively combat emerging threats."

Through this partnership, Seed Group will also guide Resecurity in expanding its presence in the UAE and the Middle East region. Seed Group will provide insights on reaching the right audience, accessing top decision-makers in both the government and private sectors, and facilitating the integration of Resecurity’s latest technological innovations in the region, the companies said.

A company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Seed Group acts as a springboard for new and established businesses and startups looking to expand their footprint in Europe, Asia, Middle East, and North Africa.

Founded in 2016, Resecurity is a vendor of endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber-threat intelligence services, and focuses on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks.