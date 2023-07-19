informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Operations
1 MIN READ
News

Seed Group Brings Resecurity Options to UAE Region

UAE's Seed Group is partnering with Resecurity to expand cybersecurity options in the Middle East and Africa.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 19, 2023
Illustration of a handshake and the UAE flag
Source: Dcstudio via Alamy Stock Vector

The United Arab Emirates-based Seed Group has announced a strategic partnership with American cybersecurity company Resecurity.

According to an announcement, the partnership will aim to reshape the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East, and empower "organizations with advanced tools and techniques to proactively combat emerging threats."

Through this partnership, Seed Group will also guide Resecurity in expanding its presence in the UAE and the Middle East region. Seed Group will provide insights on reaching the right audience, accessing top decision-makers in both the government and private sectors, and facilitating the integration of Resecurity’s latest technological innovations in the region, the companies said.

A company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Seed Group acts as a springboard for new and established businesses and startups looking to expand their footprint in Europe, Asia, Middle East, and North Africa.

Founded in 2016, Resecurity is a vendor of endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber-threat intelligence services, and focuses on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks.

OperationsMiddle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft 'Logging Tax' Hinders Incident Response, Experts Warn
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
How Hackers Can Hijack a Satellite
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
AWS Cloud Credential Stealing Campaign Spreads to Azure, Google Cloud
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Rogue Azure AD Guests Can Steal Data via Power Apps
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports