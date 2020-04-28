Security Pros Reassigned to IT Tasks in Coronavirus Pandemic

Most security practitioners surveyed say their job functions have changed during the pandemic, and 90% are now working remotely full time.

Nearly half (47%) of security practitioners surveyed say they've been temporarily removed from cybersecurity responsibilities to assist with IT-related tasks as businesses shift to remote work.

(ISC)² polled 256 security pros to learn how the coronavirus pandemic has changed their work. Its "COVID-19 Cybersecurity Pulse Survey" found 81% of respondents, all of whom are tasked with protecting their businesses' assets, saying their job functions have changed during the outbreak. Most (96%) say their organizations have closed physical work environments in favor of work-from-home policies. Nearly half (47%) say all employees are now remote, and 49% say at least some are. Ninety percent of respondents say they themselves are now working remotely full time.

The shift to home offices has employers reallocating talent, with 47% of respondents who say they have been taken off some or all of their security duties to help with IT-related tasks, such as prepping a mobile workforce. Fifteen percent say their cybersecurity teams don't have the resources they need to support remote employees, while 34% say they do, but "only for the time being."

A lack of resources could prove dangerous, as 23% of respondents say their organizations have seen an increase in security incidents since transitioning to remote work. Some are tracking as many as double the incidents, researchers found. More than 40% say they use best practices to secure the remote workforce, while another 50% agreed but say they could be doing more.

Read more details here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio