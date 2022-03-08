Security Industry Association Reveals the 2022 Women in Security Forum Power 100 List

SILVER SPRING, Md. – The Security Industry Association (SIA) has revealed the inaugural honoree list for the SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100. New in 2022, this initiative presented by the SIA Women in Security Forum honors 100 women in the security industry each year who are role models for actively advancing diversity, inclusion, innovation and leadership in the community.

The 2022 Power 100 honorees are:

Beth Anderson, Allegion

Kinnera Angadi, Honeywell

Fawzia Atcha, Imron

Bhuvana Badrinathan, Convergint

Paula Balmori Beltran, Northland Controls

Kathryn Bartunek, Microsoft

Tash Bettridge, Microsoft

Tasha Birdwell, dormakaba USA, Inc.

Caitlin Bradshaw, dormakaba Americas

Bonnie Butlin, Security Partners’ Forum

Maria Cambria, Teledyne FLIR

Maureen Carlo, Arcules

Kelsey Carnell, Axis Communications

Floria Chiu, Allied Universal

Jennifer Ciolfi, Amazon

Valerie Currin, Boon Edam Inc

Tina D’Agostin, Alcatraz AI

Brigitte Daniel Corbin Wilco

Rhianna Daniels, Compass Integrated Communications, Inc.

Lynn de Séve, GSA Schedules, Inc.

Stacy Deveraux, ASSA ABLOY

Alice DiSanto, Rajant Corporation

Leigh Dow, Identiv

Michelle Drolet, Towerwall

Christina Duffey, PalAmerican Security

Kami Dukes, AMAG Technology, An Allied Universal Company

Colleen Dunlap, Stonelock

Danielle Ebner, Smarter Security

Le Nita Eldridge, Alliant Security, Inc.

Martha Entwistle, Eagle Eye Networks

Janet Fenner, Defined Marketing

Sally Fernandez, Safety Dynamics, Inc.

Jennifer Fernick, NCC Group

Tracy Fuller, Summit Off Duty Services

Mari Galloway, The Women’s Society of Cyberjutsu

Maria Gonzalez, TEECOM

Jamie Haenggi, ADT

Kasia Hanson, Intel

Shannon Hendrickson, ADT

Baroness Ruth Henig, SecuriGroup Limited

Barbara Humpton, Siemens

Kimberly Jackson, ADT

Emy Johnson, Allina Health

Sandy Jones, Sandra Jones and Company

Ryan Joseph, Recruit Group

Caress Kennedy, Allied Universal

Morgan Khov, Northland Controls

Tammie Kim, Zoom

Antoinette King, Credo Cyber Consulting LLC

Anu Kukar, IBM

Anita Kumar, Lantronix Inc.

Min Kyriannis, Amyna Systems

Kelly Lake, Zenitel

Dusty Lang, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T)

Christine Lanning, Integrated Security Technologies Inc.

Tracy Larson, WeSuite

Grace Li , Convergint

Kim Loy, ACRE

Wendee Molina, dormakaba

Connie Moorhead, The CMOOR Group

Heather Morgan, Cloudastructure

Rachael Oakley, The SmartWater Group

Melissa Oh, DHS S&T

Lisa M. Oliveri, National Democratic Institute

Angela Osborne , Guidepost Solutions LLC

Leah Page, ADT

Elaine Palome, Axis Communications

Susanne Parker, SecuriGroup

Pamela Petrow, Vector Security

Brandy Pontious, Security Central, Inc.

Janelle Preman-Sanchez, U.S. Army Special Operations Command

Sophia Priyadarshini, InstaSafe

Marisa Randazzo, Ontic

Anna Reahl, ARCUS Group LLC

Eddie Reynolds, iluminar Inc.

Elizabeth Rice, Blackstone Consulting Inc.

Leila Rouhi, Ring

Tanja Rueckert, Bosch

Gloria Salmeron, Brivo

Shannon Schofield, Card Quest, Inc.

Barbara Sears, Silent Guard

Raya Sevilla, ADT

Kelle Shanks, Convergint

Julaine Simmons, M.C Dean Inc.

Bhavana Singh, NCC Group

Deb Spitler, HID Global

Kerri Sutherland, Axis Communications

Beth Tarnoff, ADT Commercial

Heidi Urban, Axis Communications, Inc.

Bobby Varma, Princeton Identity

Lisa Ventura, Cyber Security Unity

Amber Weaver, ADT

Julia Webb, BioConnect

Sabrina Wilson, dormakaba Americas

Angie Wong, Ojo Technology

Barb Wood, Genetec

Teresa Wu, IDEMIA

Rachel Wyatt-Swanson, Convergint Technologies/Convergint Federal

Linda Ziemba, AeroDefense

Lauren Zink, Indeed.com

“The SIA Women in Security Forum is thrilled to present the women of the 2022 Power 100 – an accomplished, impactful group who are modeling leadership, inspiring others and shaping and transforming the security industry,” said SIA Women in Security Forum Chair Kasia Hanson. “We applaud the 2022 honorees for their meaningful contributions to the industry and the larger community and look forward to celebrating their achievements at ISC West.”

On March 25 at ISC West 2022, the SIA Women in Security Forum will host a networking breakfast and Power 100 celebration recognizing this year’s Power 100 honorees. At this free event sponsored by dormakaba, attendees will connect with other leaders and champions for diversity and help SIA recognize and celebrate the 2022 honorees of the Power 100 program. After the breakfast, attendees are encouraged to stay for the SIA Women in Security Forum keynote with guest speaker Jenny Radcliffe, a social engineer and “people hacker.” Learn more and register to attend here.

The Power 100 announcement comes on March 8, International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and presenting a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. SIA supports International Women’s Day and launched the SIA Women in Security Forum on this day in 2018. This year, SIA will celebrate International Women’s Day and its 2022 theme by encouraging the Power 100 honorees, the Women in Security Forum community and the larger security industry to work to forge women’s equality and #BreakTheBias.

“The SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100 list inspires the global security industry. The inaugural class of Power 100 honorees are true leaders and trailblazers in the security industry and are making a difference in diversity, equity and inclusion,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “On International Women’s Day, we thank these inspiring women for their outstanding achievements and the actions they take every day for equality without any expectation of recognition.”

SIA thanks the SIA Women in Security Forum Nominations Committee for their help in selecting the 2022 Power 100 honorees: Kasia Hanson, global IoT partner sales director, video, safe cities and sports, Intel; Holly Borgmann, vice president of government affairs, ADT; Paul Ragusa, editor, Security Systems News; and Heidi Urban, business development manager, technology integration partners, Axis Communications.

SIA’s Women in Security Forum works to engage all security professionals to promote, recruit and cultivate women’s leadership for a more inclusive and diversified industry. In addition to the Power 100, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers several programs and activities, including the SIA Progress Award, which celebrates individuals who advance opportunities for women in the security industry; the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship, which furthers educational opportunities and advancement for a diverse security workforce; special keynote breakfast events at ISC West and East; volunteer efforts that give back to the community; a virtual education series; collaborative projects with other organizations seeking to empower women in security and technology; sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards; thought leadership and speaking opportunities; and engaging networking and professional growth events. Participation in the SIA Women in Security Forum is open to all employees of SIA member companies and SIA student members; learn more and get involved.

