Research Reveals Microsoft Teams Security and Backup Flaws, With Over Half of Users Sharing Business-Critical Information on the Platform

User behaviours on Teams are ripe for data loss
Teams User Chat (direct) messaging is the preferred form of business communication over Teams Channel Conversations for 90% of respondents, and more than 41% of people send a minimum of 10 User Chat messages a day. Just over a quarter of all messages (26%) are written in Teams Group Channel Conversations, showing communication is unevenly spread across the platform.
Nearly half (45%) of respondents frequently share confidential and sensitive information via Teams with 51% often sending business-critical documents and data. Users tend to send such information more when they use personal devices; 51% of those on a personal device send restricted and confidential data, compared to 29% of people on a work device.
It’s easy to make mistakes
The survey also found that 48% of all respondents sent messages on Teams they should not have. Of this group, 88% had been trained in the use of collaboration solutions, highlighting the need for increased and improved training on how to use Teams and the risks of sending sensitive data.
Urgent need for companies to scrutinise Teams backup, security and training
Over half of respondents (56%) see employee training and awareness as the primary approach to reducing cybersecurity risks. However, with 89% of respondents writing more User Chat messages than Group Channel Conversations, it is important to use a backup solution that protects all collaborative features on Teams.
Hornetsecurity’s CEO Daniel Hofmann says "The increasing use of chat services has changed the way many now conduct work. With this change, the risk of data loss has unfortunately increased. Companies must have adequate safeguards in place to protect and secure business data. Otherwise, they run the risk of productivity, financial and data loss.
"This is because Microsoft does not provide robust protection of data shared via Teams - so beyond the cybersecurity vulnerabilities, organisations must ensure information and files shared across the platform are backed up in a secure, responsible way. This is why we’re proud to offer Hornetsecurity’s 365 Total Backup, the only major third-party backup provider to protect the full range of Teams communications, from User Chats to Group Channel Conversations."
For further information and a full copy of the survey, please click here.
About Hornetsecurity
Hornetsecurity is a leading global email cloud security and backup provider, which secures companies and organizations of all sizes across the world. Its award-winning product portfolio covers all important areas of email security, including spam and virus filtering, protection against phishing and ransomware, legally compliant archiving and encryption — as well as email, endpoint and virtual machine backup, replication, and recovery. Its flagship product is the most extensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. With more than 400 employees in 12 regional offices, Hornetsecurity is headquartered in Hanover, Germany and operates through its international network of 8,000+ channel partners and MSPs and its 11 redundant, secured data centers. Its premium services are used by 50,000+ customers including Swisscom, Telefónica, KONICA MINOLTA, LVM Versicherung, and CLAAS.