Red Sift Launches Relevance Detection as GPT-4-Powered Asset Discovery and Classification Solution

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON -- June 5, 2023 -- Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today launched Relevance Detection, a new, first-of-its-kind feature in OnDOMAIN powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology. With Relevance Detection, Red Sift empowers organizations to quickly and efficiently gain more visibility into their domain estate, giving them the tools they need to secure existing vulnerabilities and strengthen their network security posture.

According to a survey conducted by MIT Technology Review Insights of 700+ global leaders, over 50% said they have experienced a cybersecurity attack originating from an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed digital asset. For large organizations that struggle with the volume and complexity of network monitoring, Relevance Detection’s artificial intelligence (AI) eliminates those challenges by automatically discovering and classifying the significance of identities found across sources such as DNS, WHOIS info, SSL certificates and many others, to provide custom recommendations for full identity enablement. Through Red Sift’s proprietary methods of real-time monitoring of publicly-issued certificates and discovery of hostnames, the company ingests 10 million new certificates per month and checks more than 1.9 billion hostnames in its own database.

“Building a comprehensive list of domain names has long plagued organizations, especially those that have undergone mergers and acquisitions. Even for organizations that successfully generate and maintain comprehensive asset inventory lists, evaluating them requires significant manual effort at a time when talent is scarce,” said Rahul Powar, CEO, Red Sift. “Relevance Detection will be an invaluable feature to organizations across the globe, as it removes the traditional barriers to network monitoring, and even translates identities that have been picked up in foreign languages, enabling the average non-multilingual human to understand and review them.”

Historically, OnDOMAIN and Red Sift’s External Attack Surface Management solution Hardenize, surfaced all discovered identities to its users. With today’s new integration with GPT-4 and the launch of Relevance Detection, Red Sift can now automatically scan each identity and generate a custom recommendation that tells customers whether an identity should be monitored and why.

Once identities that appear relevant have been reviewed and enabled, OnDOMAIN continuously surfaces any undiscovered domain assets owned by an organization, as well as uncovers any potential lookalikes that exist in the wild. This enhanced discovery allows organizations to discover assets that may have been parked or forgotten, which if left vulnerable, could be an exploitable attack surface. Relevance Detection puts the power back into organizations’ hands and enables security teams to decide which identities should be included in the domain asset discovery process.

To learn more about how Relevance Detection can redefine network monitoring and domain asset discovery for your organization, visit: https://blog.redsift.com/ai/red-sift-launches-ai-powered-relevance-detection

About Red Sift

Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves for the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization’s digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover threats within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities, Red Sift provides organizations with the tools to shut down phishing and ensure ongoing compliance with email and web security protocols.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino’s, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.