Octillo Launches Women's Cybersecurity Scholarship in Partnership With the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

March 01, 2023

NEW YORK: March 1, 2023 – Octillo, a women-owned cybersecurity, data privacy, and technology-focused law firm, is pleased to announce the launch of their 2023 Octillo Women’s Cybersecurity Scholarship program, administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education.

The Octillo Women's Cybersecurity Scholarship program builds upon one of Octillo’s core missions, to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cybersecurity industry and support the next generation of female cyber professionals through mentorship and education. One $4,000 scholarship will be awarded to a woman pursuing or planning to pursue a degree focusing on cybersecurity, data protection, or a similar field at the undergraduate or graduate level.

“As the technological, data security, and privacy landscapes evolve, the need for cybersecurity professionals continues to grow,” says Octillo Managing Director, Kara Hilburger. “Women are still very much underrepresented in the cybersecurity and technology industries. Octillo is proud to be on the forefront, helping to break down some of these barriers to help women obtain the resources they need to pursue in this highly specialized field.”

Applications for the 2023 Octillo Women’s Cybersecurity Scholarship open on March 1st and close on May 1st at 11:59 PM ET. The recipient will be notified in June. For more information on eligibility and application requirements, visit: https://www.iamcybersafe.org/s/octillo-womens-cybersecurity-scholarship

About Octillo: Octillo is a woman-owned technology law firm and one of the few firms in the United States with a recognized focus solely on data security, privacy and technology compliance, incident response, and litigation. Guided by their core values of excellence, drive, and originality, Octillo attorneys counsel clients on matters pertaining to data security and privacy compliance, litigation and class action defense, technology contracts, incident response, government investigations, technology intellectual property, and emerging technologies. Octillo is a NetDiligence® Authorized Breach Coach – a recognition offered only to firms with a proven track record of competency and experience responding to data incidents. Octillo has offices from California to New York. Learn more at www.octillolaw.com.

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education:The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), formerly (ISC)² Foundation, is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center breaks down barriers in exposure and access to the cyber profession and provides opportunities for individuals, groups, and organizations with the most need to benefit from the commitment of (ISC)2 to the profession. Learn more at www.iamcybersafe.org.

Careers & People
