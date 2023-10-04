Nokia Selected by Brazil's K2 Telecom As Partner to Strengthen Its Security and Create Revenue Streams

PRESS RELEASE

04 October 2023 — São Paulo, Brazil – Nokia today announced that it has been selected with partner DPR by K2 Telecom Brazil to provide solutions that will help the ISP to strengthen its network security and create new revenue streams. Nokia will deploy its unique and innovative BNG/CGNAT wholesale solution, enabling K2 Telecom to provide all IP infrastructure and ISP requirements as-a-service, as well as providing cloud-based DDoS defense as-a-service.

K2 Telecom decided to strengthen its security capabilities with network-embedded DDoS security, and selected Nokia Deepfield Defender, a software-based DDoS detection and mitigation solution that combines network data (telemetry, DNS, BGP, etc.) with Nokia’s patented Deepfield Secure Genome® - a cloud-based, continuously updated data feed that tracks the security context of the internet. With its industry-leading DDoS protection capabilities, Deepfield Defender will be instrumental in helping K2 Telecom keep its services running and customers safe at all times.

Through Secure Genome technology, Deepfield Defender delivers detailed visibility into over 5 billion IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, tracking internet traffic over 30 categories and deploying more than 100 Machine Learning rules (ML) for automatic classification and precise allocation of applications and flows into security-related traffic types and categories. This detailed security context of the internet traffic (e.g., details about prior attacks, insecure servers, and compromised IoT devices that can be used for DDoS attacks) is used for the fast and accurate DDoS detection (e.g., the latest generation of botnet-originated DDoS) and rapid mitigation of the most complex attacks. This is the first Nokia Deepfield Defender deployment in a regional ISP in this part of the world.

For the BNG combined with CGNAT, Nokia will deploy its Multi-Access Gateway hosted on its market-leading 7750 Service Router based solution, which will support the scale, performance, capacity and reliability needed for K2 Telecom to deliver secure wholesale broadband services. Nokia Deepfield Defender’s capabilities will also contribute to the creation of new revenue streams coming from new wholesale services.

Leandro Garcia, Chief Technology Officer at K2 Telecom, said: “Currently, in the market, there are companies that offer DDoS mitigation and protection services. However, these companies often redirect unwanted traffic to external clouds, which in turn causes disruptions for end customers. Our customers should not be affected by internal processes and with Nokia's solution, mitigation is performed internally, directly in the routers' chipset, in real-time, and without causing unavailability for our customers.”

Carlos Barroso, IP Leader for Latin America at Nokia, said: “This project is further proof of Nokia’s increasing footprint in the ISP market. We thank K2 Telecom for their trust and confidence in Nokia, and we are looking forward to collaborating on other projects as they continue to expand in Brazil with innovative B2B ISP services.”

Nokia has a comprehensive and growing portfolio of Network Security products, solutions and services, including endpoint security and IoT security, access security and digital identity management, security orchestration, DDoS defense, network encryption, firewalls and self-defending network infrastructure.

According to the latest Nokia Threat Intelligence Report 2023, IoT botnet DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) traffic increased fivefold over the past year. This traffic originates from insecure IoT devices with the aim of disrupting telecom network services for millions of users.

