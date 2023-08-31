National Cybersecurity Alliance Receives 200K Grant From Craig Newmark Philanthropies for HBCU Cybersecurity Program

August 28, 2023- WASHINGTON - The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) today announced it has received a significant boost in funding from Craig Newmark Philanthropies. The $200,000 grant will support ongoing initiatives within NCA's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Cybersecurity Career, Mentoring, and Scholarship Program, as students return to school.

Launched in 2022, the 'See Yourself In Cyber' HBCU Career Program equips students with the necessary skills to navigate the search process for positions in security and builds a pipeline to black cybersecurity talent. The program provides HBCU students access to ongoing mentorship opportunities, on-campus career events featuring keynotes, panels and workshops, and a recently launched scholarship program to ensure equitable access and advancements within the cybersecurity and tech careers.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Craig Newmark Philanthropies for their generous support," stated Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance. "This funding will enable us to expand the 'See Yourself in Cyber' Program, empowering students from underrepresented backgrounds to break into and excel in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity sector."

NCA will use the grant to bolster its 2023-2024 program with strategic investments in guest lecturers and curriculum development; student training, certification, and job placement; and developing real-world experiences via internship opportunities. In addition, a portion of the grant will be committed to producing virtual events, amplifying the programs’ overall reach and impact.

"I am proud to support the National Cybersecurity Alliance in their mission to empower underrepresented students with the tools and opportunities to succeed in the cybersecurity field," said Craig Newmark, founder of Craig Newmark Philanthropies and craigslist. "This program exemplifies the positive impact that education and mentorship can have on building a diverse and skilled workforce."

In the last year, 'See Yourself in Cyber' has made remarkable strides toward fostering education, engagement, and mentorship for HBCU students. Through generous donations from organizations like Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the program will continue to expand its role in addressing the critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals while championing diversity and inclusivity.

To stay updated on the 'See Yourself in Cyber' HBCU Cybersecurity Career, Mentoring, and Scholarship Program and learn more about the National Cybersecurity Alliance, please visit NCA's official website.

To learn more about our valued partners and how to become a sponsor, please visit NCA’s HBCU Cybersecurity Career Program webpage.

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure,interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. National Cybersecurity Alliance’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer, philanthropist, and leading advocate. Most commonly known for founding the online classified ads service craigslist, Newmark works to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. In 2016, he founded Craig Newmark Philanthropies to help and protect the people who protect our country. At its core, all of Newmark's philanthropic work helps to strengthen American democracy by supporting the values that the country aspires to - fairness, opportunity, and respect. For more information, please visit: CraigNewmarkPhilanthropies.org. Craig can be found sharing his personal perspective on the issues of the day at @craignewmark.