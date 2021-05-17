Name That Toon: Road Trip

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2021-05-17

An authentication brute-force protection mechanism bypass in telnetd in D-Link Router model DIR-842 firmware version 3.0.2 allows a remote attacker to circumvent the anti-brute-force cool-down delay period via a timing-based side-channel attack



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-17

Incorrect access control in zam64.sys, zam32.sys in MalwareFox AntiMalware 2.74.0.150 where IOCTL's 0x80002014, 0x80002018 expose unrestricted disk read/write capabilities respectively. A non-privileged process can open a handle to \.\ZemanaAntiMalware, register with the driver using IOCTL 0x8000201...



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-17

Incorrect access control in zam64.sys, zam32.sys in MalwareFox AntiMalware 2.74.0.150 allows a non-privileged process to open a handle to \.\ZemanaAntiMalware, register itself with the driver by sending IOCTL 0x80002010, allocate executable memory using a flaw in IOCTL 0x80002040, install a hook wit...



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-17

Intelbras Router RF 301K Firmware 1.1.2 is vulnerable to Cross Site Request Forgery (CSRF) due to lack of validation and insecure configurations in inputs and modules.



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-17