Maine Department of Labor to Announce the Launch of University of Maine at Augusta Cybersecurity and IT Registered Apprenticeship Program

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 28th from 1-3pm ET, the Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) and its Commissioner, Laura Fortman, will announce the launch of the University of Maine at Augusta's (UMA) cybersecurity and IT registered apprenticeship (RA) program during an event hosted on the UMA campus. This new initiative will provide employers with a fast-tracked, proven way of recruiting and training new hires through UMA's RA program while also having the opportunity to upskill existing employees in critical cybersecurity skills and competencies.

Employers, Human Resource leaders, local workforce board and America Job Center (AJC) staff, and education leaders are encouraged to register to attend and learn how they can work with UMA's MDOL-approved RA program to meet Maine's workforce needs in IT and cybersecurity. A panel of subject matter experts from Safal Partners, the US DOL National Industry Intermediary for cybersecurity apprenticeship expansion, and current Maine employers will discuss promising practices when using apprenticeship as a workforce development model.

"UMA's sponsored RA program provides Maine employers — across every sector — with access to high-quality, industry-aligned training opportunities for upskilling current employees while also broadening their potential talent pipeline for new hiring with a structured training program that has proven to generate positive return on investment, increase diversity, and lower costly employee turnover rates," says Katie Adams, Chief Delivery Officer at Safal Partners.

Registered Apprenticeship is a proven, financially positive model for workforce development. According to USDOL, 93% of apprentices are retained by organizations following RA program completion compared to only 55.5% of interns, and organizations earn on average 44 percent ROI ($144 for every $100 spent) on their RA program.

Dr. Wendy Kostenbauder, Program Manager with MDOL's Maine Apprenticeship Program, commented, "Joining UMA's RA program gives Maine's businesses the opportunity to become an employer of choice offering training to their employees in these new and essential occupations. We are grateful that UMA is sponsoring this proven method for recruiting, training, and retaining a stronger and more diverse talent pipeline."

According to DOL, 97% of companies with RA programs recommend them as a talent solution and apprenticeship program completers earn on average $300,000 more than their non-apprentice peers over the course of their careers.

To learn more about UMA's RA program contact Michele Weymouth at [email protected].

Safal Partners is a mission-driven consulting firm working at the nexus of education and workforce. The firm serves the US Department of Labor in expanding and modernizing RA through several DOL contracts and grants, including as the DOL National Industry Intermediary for Cybersecurity Apprenticeship and leadership of the DOL RA TA Center of Excellence for Strategic Partnerships and System Alignment. For more information, please visit safalpartners.com.

