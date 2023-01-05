LogRhythm Enhances Security Analytics With Expanded Security Operations Capabilities

Broomfield, Colo. — January 05, 2023 — LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape with confidence, today announced a series of expanded capabilities and integrations for its security operations solutions. The updates propel LogRhythm’s ability to be a much-needed force multiplier for overwhelmed security teams who are expected to confidently, effectively, and efficiently defend against cyberattacks.

Following the October launch of LogRhythm Axon, a groundbreaking, cloud-native security operations platform, the company is introducing new visualizations and powerful analytics that offer seamless visibility into potential security risks. Designed to streamline the experience of security analysts, Axon and its latest updates make it easier for teams to detect, investigate, and report on potential threats, reducing the burden of managing threats and the operating infrastructure.

“On a daily basis, we strive to empower lean and overburdened security teams with the most intuitive experience and contextual analytics,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of LogRhythm. “By continuously working to fulfill that mission and deliver innovation that matters to customers every quarter, we are delivering on our promise of helping customers quickly reduce noise and secure their environment so that they can concentrate on safely competing in the digital age where fast beats slow.”

“Axon has already given our team the tools to effectively analyze our environment and improve our security posture,” said Eric L., Network Engineer at global manufacturing company. “Data collection and correlation to detect threats and respond can be time consuming. Axon gives us an intuitive interface to perform complex searches on data to filter in what really matters. We cannot wait to use the powerful analytics tools that will quickly surface threats.”

This quarter’s enhancements span LogRhythm’s product portfolio to collectively enable SOC teams to detect and resolve threats more easily, improving analyst productivity and effectiveness. Additional enhancements and integrations with LogRhythm’s Axon, SIEM, NDR, and UEBA solutions released in this quarterly rollout include:

LogRhythm Axon

·New custom and out-of-the box analytics rules, including rules for MITRE ATT&CK detections

·New markdown widget and histogram widget cuts down on time spent searching for data

·Easily investigate log observations raised by analytics through the Observation Workflow

LogRhythm SIEM

·Improved administrative workflow for collection shortens time to configure, deploy, and manage log sources that require Open Collector

·Enhanced audit logging makes it easier to monitor suspicious activity and track when users make important changes

·Updated and expanded LogRhythm’s library of supported log sources

LogRhythm UEBA

·New detection models for Windows systems to quickly uncover hard to detect threats

LogRhythm NDR

·Improved blind spot detection and endpoint visibility through integration with Microsoft EDR

·Easily ingest data from VirusTotal with new configuration page

·Improved analyst experience with expanded UI improvements

“This quarter, we are especially excited about the number of groundbreaking and enhanced capabilities coming to our market-leading solutions,” said Kish Dill, Chief Product and Customer Officer of LogRhythm. “These enhancements and integrations have been curated with the goal of simplifying the lives of security analysts and enabling them to detect threats faster through seamless visibility, enhanced collection, and an intuitive analyst experience.”

To learn more about LogRhythm’s offerings, please visit: https://logrhythm.com.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps busy and lean security operations teams save the day — day after day. There’s a lot riding on the shoulders of security professionals — the reputation and success of their company, the safety of citizens and organizations across the globe, the security of critical resources — the weight of protecting the world.

LogRhythm helps lighten this load. The company is on the frontlines defending against many of the world’s most significant cyberattacks and empowers security teams to navigate an ever-changing threat landscape with confidence. As allies in the fight, LogRhythm combines a comprehensive and flexible security operations platform, technology partnerships, and advisory services to help SOC teams close the gaps. Together, LogRhythm and our customers are ready to defend. Learn more at logrhythm.com.