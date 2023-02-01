KnowBe4 to Offer $10,000 to Black Americans in Cybersecurity Scholarship

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has partnered with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education yo launch the KnowBe4 Scholarship for Black Americans for the fourth consecutive year.

The recipient of this award will receive a $10,000 scholarship on behalf of KnowBe4. This is a one-time award and students may reapply each year in the future to be considered for another scholarship. Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit and financial need. The application period is now open and will close on April 17, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

"KnowBe4 is honored to commemorate the beginning of Black History Month with the launch of the 2023 Black Americans in Cybersecurity Scholarship," said Kelly Barrena, VP of global talent brand and outreach, KnowBe4. "We are passionate in our efforts to diversify the cybersecurity industry and to provide this opportunity to a student who is equally as passionate about the field. KnowBe4 looks forward to learning more about the applicants and selecting a deserving recipient."

For more information on and to apply for the KnowBe4 Scholarship for Black Americans administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, visit https://www.iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-black-americans-scholarship.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 56,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist, and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education