Kaspersky Research Finds Reverse Engineering Is the Most On-Demand Skill Among InfoSec Specialists

Woburn, MA – December 21, 2022 — According toresults shown by the latest statistics from participantspassing Kaspersky Expert Training courses, the most desired skill IT security professionals wanted to advance in 2022 is the ability to reverse engineer malware.

According to the Burning Glass report, the number of new cybersecurity programs is rapidly growing, but demand for cyber professionals is growing faster and outstripping the supply of skilled workers, as companies now pay more attention to their cybersecurity than previously.

Kaspersky has launched Expert Training, a series of courses for those who want to advance their IT security skills and take them to the next level by learning how to identify threats quicker and with less effort.

Statistics from these training sessions reveal more than 45% of learners were interested in improving their reverse engineering skills demonstrated by beginners and advanced specialists wanting to enhance their knowledge. There was also high demand for Yara rules training, with almost 28% of students enrolled. Additionally, 27% of learners signed up for courses related to incident response, malware analysis, and product security assessment.

Kaspersky Expert Training Portfolio includes eight different programs aimed at InfoSec professionals wanting to improve their skills, and leading managers looking to invest in their SOC & incident response teams. In 2022, more than 2,000 people worldwide enrolled on Kaspersky’s courses, gaining solid knowledge and practical field experience. In total, more than 22,000 hours of hands-on training were spent in virtual skill labs.

“With a constantly evolving threat landscape, it’s vital for IT security specialists to keep their skills up-to-date,” said Victor Chebyshev, lead security researcher at Kaspersky. “Our expert course authors understand how best to handle the threats posed by the malware samples we encounter every day, and they share that knowledge with those doing battle with the evolving dangers of today’s cyber-realities. We do our best to prepare qualified specialists with high-level expertise and help companies best meet their demand for professionals with necessary credentials.”

