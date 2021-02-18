Kaseya Buys Managed SOC Provider

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-1231PUBLISHED: 2021-02-24
A vulnerability in the Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) for Nexus 9000 Series Fabric Switches in Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) mode could allow an unauthenticated, adjacent attacker to disable switching on a small form-factor pluggable (SFP) interface. This vulnerability is due to inc...
CVE-2021-1361PUBLISHED: 2021-02-24
A vulnerability in the implementation of an internal file management service for Cisco Nexus 3000 Series Switches and Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Switches in standalone NX-OS mode that are running Cisco NX-OS Software could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to create, delete, or overwrite arbitr...
CVE-2021-1367PUBLISHED: 2021-02-24
A vulnerability in the Protocol Independent Multicast (PIM) feature of Cisco NX-OS Software could allow an unauthenticated, adjacent attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on an affected device. This vulnerability is due to insufficient input validation. An attacker could exploit this...
CVE-2021-1368PUBLISHED: 2021-02-24
A vulnerability in the Unidirectional Link Detection (UDLD) feature of Cisco FXOS Software and Cisco NX-OS Software could allow an unauthenticated, adjacent attacker to execute arbitrary code with administrative privileges or cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on an affected device. This vuln...
CVE-2021-1387PUBLISHED: 2021-02-24
A vulnerability in the network stack of Cisco NX-OS Software could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on an affected device. This vulnerability exists because the software improperly releases resources when it processes certain IPv6 packets that ar...