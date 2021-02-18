Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

2/24/2021
03:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Kaseya Buys Managed SOC Provider

Purchase extends offerings for MSP and SMB customers

IT and security management firm Kaseya has acquired SOC services provider RocketCyber.

RocketCyber offers a cloud-agent SOC that integrates with security and ticketing products. Kaseya said the deal will allow it to provide managed service providers (MSPs) and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) a continuous monitoring service for IT environments. 

RocketCyber will continue to operate as an independent business within Kaseya. SOCs will be located in Dallas, Miami, and Dublin, Ireland. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Read more here.

