Hacker-Turned-Security-Researcher Kevin Mitnick Dies Aged 59

Kevin Mitnick, former computer hacker turned speaker and author, has died at the age of 59.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 20, 2023
Kevin Mitnick seated at a desk behind a laptop with light coming through the curtains behind him
Source: Mitnick Security

Noted hacker and security researcher Kevin Mitnick has died at the age of 59, following a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Growing up in San Francisco, his talents as a self-professed "confidence trickster" were clear from his capabilities to ride public transport for free, and while he denied the rumors that he was able to carry out a hack by simply whistling a specific frequency down a phone line, his black-hat activities resulted unauthorized access to dozens of computer networks and private data.

His activities landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted list, but he was able to turn his life around in 2000. His first book, The Ghost in the Wires, went on to be a best seller. He also authored further titles: The Art of Deception and The Art of Intrusion.

In 2011, he joined KnowBe4 as chief hacking officer and part owner. KnowBe4 said in a statement that "Kevin will always remain 'the world's most famous hacker' and was renowned for his intelligence, humor and extraordinary skill with technology, surpassed only by his talent as the original social engineer." 

KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman added, "Kevin was a dear friend to me and many of us here at KnowBe4. He is truly a luminary in the development of the cybersecurity industry, but mostly, Kevin was just a wonderful human being and he will be dearly missed."

Mitnick is survived by his wife, Kimberley, who  is expecting the arrival of the couple's first child later this year.

