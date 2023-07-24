informa
Operations
2 MIN READ
Products & Releases

Global Security Assurance Market to Reach $13B by 2030

July 24, 2023

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Assurance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Security Assurance, estimated at $6.9 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of $13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach $7.8 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Security Assurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) — 

  • Aura Information Security
  • Avaya Inc.
  • BizCarta Technologies India Pvt Ltd
  • Capgemini
  • Cipher Security LLC
  • Happiest Minds
  • IBM Corporation
  • Infosys Limited
  • Micro Focus
  • Netscout
  • Radix Security Inc.
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Spirent Communications
  • Telos Corporation
  • Tenable Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Security Assurance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5m9h05

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

