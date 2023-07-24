Global Security Assurance Market to Reach $13B by 2030

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Assurance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Security Assurance, estimated at $6.9 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of $13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach $7.8 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Security Assurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Security Assurance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

