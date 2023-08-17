Foretrace Announces Launch of "Tim," Generative AI Analyst for Assessing and Responding to Data Leaks

COLUMBIA, Md,, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foretrace, the leader in data leak and exposure management, today announced the release of "Tim," a generative AI analyst that will provide real-time recommendations and guidance to assist in the investigation of and response to data exposure detected by Foretrace.

"Generative AI technology enables us to combine the skills and knowledge of the human analyst with artificial intelligence to better respond to data exposure and prevent costly data breaches", said Nick Ascoli, Founder and CEO of Foretrace. "Tim will augment the human analyst in the SOC and deliver better outcomes for our customers."

Foretrace uses patent-pending adversarial reconnaissance techniques to provide security teams with an early warning system by alerting them to exposed data that could result in data breaches or compliance failures. Tim uses generative AI trained against real scenarios, with a feedback loop to ensure current and accurate recommendations. With the ongoing shortage of skilled cyber security professionals and staff reductions across the industry, generative AI provides a solution to reduce the high workload of existing security staff and make their results more accurate and predictable.

"Tim automates repetitive and tedious tasks associated with the early phase of an investigation, providing instant, targeted recommendations that can be actioned immediately. This reduces response time and makes the analyst more efficient and accurate," said Ascoli.

Tim is available immediately for all Foretrace customers, at no additional charge. To learn more about Foretrace or begin a free trial, go to foretrace.com.

About Foretrace

In a world of increasingly complex cybersecurity threats, Foretrace protects your most important and sensitive data from sophisticated adversaries who wish to cause you harm. Our fully automated solution uses real adversarial reconnaissance techniques to identify data leaks and information exposure and prevent data breaches. Visit Foretrace at foretrace.com.

