Quick Hits

DoD Gets Closer to Nominating Cyber Policy Chief

Though there is speculation regarding potential candidates, the Department of Defense will likely not nominate someone in the near term.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 20, 2023
Seal of the Department of Defense
Source: Ron Buskirk via Alamy Stock Photo

The RAND Corporation, which the Pentagon assigned to study the measures it would take to create a position for an assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, has submitted its research on the matter, and the US Defense Department is reviewing the results. However, it will be months until anyone is formally nominated.

RAND submitted its research at the end of September. A Department of Defense (DoD) spokesperson stated that it "will inform forthcoming decisions on the organizational structure, resourcing, and workforce of the new office."

Mieke Eoyang, current deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, is considered a likely candidate; however, her background as a senior Democratic staffer and as an MSNBC commentator has raised concerns that the country's divided Senate would not confirm her.

Another rumored potential candidate is Michael Sulmeyer, principal cyber adviser for the Army. His past experience includes working on cyber policy for the National Security Council.

The DoD, which was opposed to forming the post, has not commented on these potential candidates.

